GEORGETOWN, Del. - Police say a driver fled the scene of a deadly crash at an intersection.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 3, around 10 p.m., a Chevrolet HHR and a Dodge Ram were traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching Wilson Road with a green light. Troopers say at the same time, a silver Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Wilson Road failed to remain stopped at the red light and entered the intersection.
State Police say the HHR’s front struck the left side of the Silverado, and the Ram collided with the Silverado as it was rotating from the initial impact. The HHR reportedly became fully engulfed in fire shortly after the collision.
Police say the driver of the HHR died at the scene. The driver’s name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified.
The driver of the Ram, a 33-year-old man from Selbyville, was reportedly not injured.
Police say the driver and occupant of the Silverado fled the scene.
Dupont Boulevard at the intersection of Wilson Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 847-3333.