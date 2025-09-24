SMITH ISLAND, MD - Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) visited Smith Island on Wednesday morning to mark the arrival of broadband internet connectivity.
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day announced a nearly $2 million plan to partner with Verizon to bring high-speed internet to Smith Island in June 2024. Day returned to Smith Island with Governor Moore, Verizon officials, and Somerset County leaders to see the finished product.
Wednesday's visit is the first time a Maryland Governor has traveled to Smith Island since 1999. Moore said his administration aims to bring high-speed access to all remote communities in the state, but the decision to prioritize Smith Island was intentional.
"This is a community that really does embody everything that we are hoping to accomplish with this," Moore said. "A community that has been such an important part of Maryland's culture and Maryland's future."
With the Chesapeake Bay making fiber optic cables unrealistic, engineers employed microwave technology to send signals across the water to the newly constructed cell towers on Smith Island.
Verizon network assurance engineer Chris Coil told WBOC this project was unlike any other he has worked on.
"You have to plan your trips according to the weather, the wind," Coil said. "We have to bring, make sure you have all your supplies that you need for your daily routine."
Eddie Somers is the President of Smith Island United, a nine-member Executive Committee representing the community.
"Honestly, it felt really good and it was really nice to hear," Somers said of the Governor's promise not to leave Smith Island behind.
Verizon representatives were present during the official visit to answer questions and sign up new community members.
Organ donation nurse Shannon Abbott said she and her patients are already reaping the benefits of 5G.
"I needed to make sure that I didn't miss a phone call because organ offers for our patients who are in desperate need," Abbott said. "Ever since the new broadband has been here, I don't miss a call."