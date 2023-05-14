One Person Killed in Laurel Fire

LAUREL, Del. - State Fire Marshals are investigating a deadly fire at a trailer home.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office say on May 14, a fire was reported shortly before 12 p.m. in the 17000 block of Phillips Hill Road, east of East Trap Pond Road. Firefighters say flames engulfed the entire trailer.
Firefighters reportedly found one person dead inside the trailer while conducting a search. Deputy fire marshals are searching for the origin and cause of the fire. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science took custody of the victim at the scene. An autopsy is planned for tomorrow, May 15, according to authorities.
Heavy fire damage was estimated at $50,000, fire marshals say. There were no other reported injuries. This fire remains under investigation.