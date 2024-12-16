SUSSEX COUNTY, DE – The Sussex County Council could vote Tuesday morning to remove a gate separating the Governors Condominiums from a planned adjacent mixed-use development.
The County Council had previously voted in favor of requiring a siren-activated gate to prevent the community from becoming a heavily trafficked shortcut.
The proposed gate would be accessible for emergency vehicles and residents of the Governors community.
Developer J.G. Townsend Jr. & Co. is requesting the council to remove the gate requirement from the site plans, citing the presence of a connecting road in their original development proposal.
Neighbors have expressed their concerns through emails and signed petitions.
Governors Condominiums Association President Michael Wolfe said that increased traffic on one of the community’s main roads would pose a safety hazard.
“To prevent through traffic,” Wolfe said, “past our clubhouse, our amenities, our swing sets, where the children go out to Gills Neck Road. Basically creating a shortcut to benefit the commercial space.”
Wolfe added that the Governors Condominiums Association is prepared to take legal action should the Sussex County Council vote to remove the gates at the December 17 meeting.