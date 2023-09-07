DELAWARE- Mobile sports wagering is set to make a long awaited debut in the First State. The state's lottery office has finalized a deal with a new online gaming provider.
Delawareans have gotten used to visiting the state's casinos when they want to bet on sports. That includes Bally's Casino in Dover, Harrington Raceway & Casino and Delaware Park Casino & Racing.
However, that's all likely to change. Delaware's Lottery Director, Helene Keeley, tells WBOC the office has reached an agreement with "Rush Street Interactive." A deal which was needed as the state's current online gaming contract with 888 Gaming expires in October.
"There is a growing demand for online sports betting and knowing that we had to sign a contract with a provider for i-gaming, we made the decision to include sports betting with that," Keeley explained.
Mobile sports betting in Delaware will operate differently than it does in neighboring states. It won't use platforms such as Fan Duel or Draft Kings. Instead, it will involve a separate app connected to each casino.
"When we add the sports section you will be able to toggle back and forth between i-gaming and sports betting so it will be one app for both products," Keeley said. "We are in the process of meeting with each casino alongside Rush Street Interactive and it will be up to the casinos to determine how they want their forward facing page to look."
Bettors outside of Harrington's casino Wednesday afternoon said they wouldn't mind a new approach.
"I'll stick with the Delaware gambling sites if I have to," said Billy Huck from Milford. "I'd rather do that and support the state."
Others, like Matthew Fox from Harrington, said it doesn't matter the platform as long as the odds are in his favor.
"You are going to have to weigh your pros and cons and look at what they're paying compared to Fan Duel and Draft Kings," he said. "That is probably what its gong to boil down to, who is paying the most for the same bet?"
Keeley said the system will be launched early this winter, well in time for the Super Bowl.