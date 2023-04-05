GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Education has approved a request by the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence to delay its opening by a year.
The Georgetown-based school was originally planned to open this fall for sixth and seventh graders, but school leaders have asked for more time to attract students. Charter school law in Delaware mandates that a school must have 80 percent enrollment by April 1st to operate the next academic year.
According school leaders, Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence is 76 students short of its 200 student enrollment goal. If the school can reach that 200 student goal in the coming year, the new opening date would be September of 2024.
Students already enrolled in the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence can attend their home feeder schools or apply to choice into another school with remaining capacity for the 2023-24 academic year, the Department of Education said. The School Choice application passed in January, but the delayed opening will be considered “good cause” to allow the students to participate.