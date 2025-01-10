WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Public works crews treated county roads around 11:00 a.m. on Friday. With the looming weather, officials know prep work is just the tip of the iceberg.
Dallas Baker is the county's Director of Public Works. On Friday, he told us his crews are responsible for salting and brining 27 different routes, from Ocean City to Pocomoke.
"Some of the big ones that people would recognize is St. Martin's Parkway, Samuel Bowen Boulevard in front of the Berlin Walmart, Sinepuxent Road, Holly Grove," said Baker.
Battling snow, especially two times in one week, is no easy task, but Baker said the county has the right tools for the job. 18,300 gallons of brine, five trucks with brine tanks, 21 plows and four road graders with plows, to be specific.
Baker said all the equipment allows them to handle two storms within a week. Since areas like Snow Hill and Pocomoke are expected to see heavier snow, a good chunk of the equipment will focus on the county's southern end.
"Usually with the lower amount of snow you can get through your route quicker," said Baker. "The more snow piles up the slower the plow has to go, so the north end should hopefully finish up pretty quickly and then be able to head south."
Like the county, neighbor Jim West is putting his snow day plan together.
"I'm ready as I can get, but you know, if you're not ready, get ready," said West. "And try to stay off the road as much as you can unless it's an emergency."
Baker said Worcester County will get its plows onto the road around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. They need to wait until about three inches of snow is on the ground so the raw pavement doesn't damage the plows.