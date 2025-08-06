WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday night, county officials passed new legislation. It aims to prolong the longevity of the Newland Park Landfill by banning trash from other counties and levying civil penalties against those who break the new rules.
Civil Penalty Breakdown:
- 1st Offense: Two-year probation with $1,000 civil penalty
- 2nd Offense: $2,500
- 3rd Offense: $5,000
- 4th Offense: $5,000 and prohibition from landfill use
*It's important to note that Maryland caps civil penalties at $1,000. That will change on October 1st of this year. Until then, all civil penalties, regardless of the number of offenses, will not exceed $1,000.
Late last month, it came out that the landfill was on the brink of a crisis.
Acting Landfill Superintendent Adam Corry hopes the legislation helps, but he's cautiously optimistic.
"I want to see what August looks like, and then of course September, and then right on the heels of that we're going to have another ariel to see, really, is the proof there to see that you're getting a true decrease in your overall," said Corry.
The legislation also includes another provision. It gives the County Council the authority to regulate the days and hours of operation.
"We felt that there needed to be guarantees in place for the public, that any modifications that could be that traumatic to the public, should be vetted in public," said Council President John Cannon.
County Executive Julie Giordano has reservations about the amendment. She sent the following statement to WBOC on Wednesday:
"The legislation will be signed as soon as it reaches my desk. While we acknowledge that progress has been made, we do have concerns regarding one of the amendments related to operations. The most critical and positive aspect of this legislation is that it allows us to finally move forward with enforcing a long-overdue policy — prohibiting out-of-county trash.
That said, under the County Charter, the operations of county facilities, including the landfill, have historically fallen under the authority of the Executive Branch. This amendment appears to blur that line which was reiterated to the Council by the County Attorney. While we will not let it overshadow the progress made, it is a matter that will need to be addressed — just not today. For now, we focus on what's best for the lifespan of the landfill, Wicomico County, and its residents."
Cannon defended the decision, telling WBOC that the Council's attorney had advised him and other council members differently.