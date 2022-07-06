REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a store in the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach on Monday afternoon.
Delaware State Police said that at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday, an unknown man entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. Police said that when he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray.
The suspect left the store and fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima, and was last seen proceeding southbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers responded to the area and observed the vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway traveling toward Bethany Beach.
Officers from the Bethany Beach Police Department attempted to stop the Kia, but the driver failed to stop. A brief pursuit ensued, which was discontinued due to traffic conditions. Officers established a perimeter in the Bethany Beach area in an attempt to locate the Kia Optima, but were unsuccessful in doing so. No one was injured in this incident, and the suspect remains at-large.
Police said the suspect is described as black, between 6-foot-0 and 6-foot-2, with a thin build. There are no surveillance images available at this time.
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is currently investigating the incident. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Trooper First Class T. Bennett by calling 302-703-3305. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.