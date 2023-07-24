MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has announced over $100 in grants aimed to expand access to Maryland’s outdoor recreation and open space.
The grants come from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources via the Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds Program. Grants are now open for the State’s local jurisdictions to submit project applications for the Board of Public Works’ final approval, according to Moore’s office.
FY24’s grant project’s already approved include nearly $1.2 million in Maryland’s Eastern Shore Counties.
“The Moore-Miller administration is committed to assuring that all Marylanders have access to healthy outdoor recreation and green space,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Program Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds are two tremendously successful programs that allow us to partner with our communities and help provide outdoor spaces and activities close to where every Marylander lives.”
The Governor’s Office says the Community Parks & Playgrounds Program further bolsters Maryland's established communities by creating and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide.
Eastern Shore projects that have received funds for FY24 include:
Caroline County: $196,057
Town of Goldsboro
Railroad Park rehabilitation and construction
Dorchester County: $240,217
Town of East New Market
Friendship Park playground
Town of Hurlock
Prospect Heights Park Improvement
Town of Hurlock
Railroad Avenue walking trail
Somerset County: $98,880
Town of Princess Anne
Manokin Park improvements
Talbot County: $100,000
Town of St. Michaels
Perry Cabin Park fencing project
Wicomico County: $482,311
City of Fruitland
Fruitland Recreational Park Courts
Town of Pittsville
Pittsville Town Park playground, third phase
Worcester County: $62,644
Town of Snow Hill
Sturgis and Byrd Park improvements
Proposals for the FY25 Community Parks & Playgrounds Program can be submitted to The Maryland Department of Natural Resources. More information can be found on the Department’s website.