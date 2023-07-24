Sturgis Park

Some of the new security cameras will be placed at Sturgis Park and at the riverfront. 

MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has announced over $100 in grants aimed to expand access to Maryland’s outdoor recreation and open space.

The grants come from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources via the Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds Program. Grants are now open for the State’s local jurisdictions to submit project applications for the Board of Public Works’ final approval, according to Moore’s office.

FY24’s grant project’s already approved include nearly $1.2 million in Maryland’s Eastern Shore Counties. 

“The Moore-Miller administration is committed to assuring that all Marylanders have access to healthy outdoor recreation and green space,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Program Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds are two tremendously successful programs that allow us to partner with our communities and help provide outdoor spaces and activities close to where every Marylander lives.”

The Governor’s Office says the Community Parks & Playgrounds Program further bolsters Maryland's established communities by creating and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide.

Eastern Shore projects that have received funds for FY24 include:

Caroline County: $196,057

Town of Goldsboro

Railroad Park rehabilitation and construction

Dorchester County: $240,217

Town of East New Market

Friendship Park playground

Town of Hurlock

Prospect Heights Park Improvement 

Town of Hurlock

Railroad Avenue walking trail

Somerset County: $98,880

Town of Princess Anne

Manokin Park improvements

Talbot County: $100,000

Town of St. Michaels

Perry Cabin Park fencing project 

Wicomico County: $482,311

City of Fruitland

Fruitland Recreational Park Courts

Town of Pittsville

Pittsville Town Park playground, third phase

Worcester County: $62,644

Town of Snow Hill

Sturgis and Byrd Park improvements

Proposals for the FY25 Community Parks & Playgrounds Program can be submitted to The Maryland Department of Natural Resources. More information can be found on the Department’s website.