MARYLAND– The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved a $267.7 million proposal for Maryland’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) plan.
The Biden-Harris Administration’s BEAD plan has provided over $42.5 billion for internet infrastructure across the U.S, according to Gov. Wes Moore.
The program aligns with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s ‘Connect Maryland’ initiative – which seeks to provide all Marylanders with affordable and equitable access to high-speed internet.
Maryland’s BEAD funds will be used to deploy or upgrade internet infrastructure and to support internet literacy training and workforce development efforts.
Maryland’s Volume 1 BEAD proposal outlines the Broadband Availability Challenge Process – aimed at mapping and identifying the areas most in-need of internet access.
Maryland’s Volume 2 BEAD proposal details how the funds will be used to meet the state’s internet access goals.
Moore says the funds will be administered by the Office of Statewide Broadband.