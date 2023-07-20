CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a Federalsburg man to more than 40 years in prison following his conviction in a 2021 fatal shooting.
According to the Maryland State Police, Rose was arrested back in April of 2021 for the fatal shooting of Da’Jour Sorrell, 22, of Cambridge. Sorrel was reportedly riding a bicycle near Greenwood Avenue when the gunmen opened fire on him. He was found by authorities lying on the ground and taken to Dorchester General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Rose was one of four suspects arrested in Sorrell’s killing. He was convicted of second degree murder and possession of a handgun by a jury in May. Today, he received a 40-year sentence for the murder charge and a concurrent 3 years for the handgun offense.
The 21-year-old Rose will be 64 when released, if he serves the entire sentence.