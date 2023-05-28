CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - A&N Electric Cooperative will be scheduling a Chincoteague Island-wide power outage early Monday morning due to what town officials called "necessary emergency repairs."
The outage is expected to start at midnight on Monday morning and last for about three hours.
According to a statement from A&N, there was a power outage earlier in the day on Sunday which impacted Accomack County's seaside communities including Chincoteague and Wattsville.
A&N said "Cooperative personnel worked quickly to restore power to those affected. While working on the restoration effort an issue was discovered that requires the subsequent outage. This second outage will only affect the Island of Chincoteague."