CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an extended closure on westbound Rt. 50 due to an overturned fuel truck in Cambridge.
According to MDOT, a tanker truck collided with another vehicle around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25 on Rt. 50 near First Street. MDOT says about 500-600 gallons of fuel had spilled as of 10:30. The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company said a total of 2,500 gallons of fuel was on board.
Multiple units have responded to the scene, according to the fire company, and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and expect an extended closure.
Chopper 16 was live overhead at about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, showing the truck had been righted and crews were working to clean the spill.
There are currently no reports of injuries or of what caused the crash.