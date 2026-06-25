Weather Alert

...SPOTTY WIND GUSTS OF 15 TO 20 KNOTS THROUGH MID MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 10 kt with occasional gusts of 15 to 20 kt possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 9:30 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.