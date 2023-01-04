CHESAPEAKE BAY- The owner of the container ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay in March, will have to pay thousands of dollars to mitigate the damage caused to the oyster bars.
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a wetlands license Wednesday that will require Evergreen Marine Corporation to pay $676,200 to the Department of Natural Resources to help reseed and enhance the oyster bars.
“The seeding of oyster bars will contribute to an improved aquatic habitat and provide long term water quality benefits,” said Deputy Secretary/Acting Secretary of the Environment Suzanne E. Dorsey. “From the time that the Ever Forward was grounded to the refloating of the vessel to the issuance of this wetlands license and its special conditions, the Maryland Department of the Environment has been on the job to ensure that the Chesapeake Bay and its habitat for oysters and other aquatic life are protected.”
The damage to the aquatic habitat caused by the dredging work to refloat the container ship the "Ever Forward," impacted about 14 acres of the bay bottom; with 11.5 of those acres in the boundary of a natural oyster bay.
The payment to DNR will enhance and reseed 41 acres of oyster bars.