TALBOT CO, MD. - The Town of Oxford is looking for suggestions on what to add to their new community park.
According to a post on the community's Facebook page, the town obtained a grant to renovate the unused baseball field behind the Oxford Community Center into a useable community space.
The post says that, after a public discussion held on site on June 21st, town leaders want to give the Oxford community one last chance to input suggestions on how best to use the space.
Possible suggestions on the Facebook post include permanent chessboards, pavilions, picnic tables, and even restoring the old playing field.
The town says that the current grant does not provide the funds to refurbish the ballfield. However, if enough of the community feels strongly about the renovation, the town could potentially obtain a grant to do so in the future.
The grant's funds must be spent by the end of August, according to town officials.
Those interested in sharing their input should do so by emailing oxfordplanner@goeaston.net by the end of the day on Sunday, July 28th.