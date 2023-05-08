Oxford Police Begin Wearing Body Cameras

OXFORD, Md. - Body worn camera's are now part of the crime-fighting tools of the oxford police department.
Body cameras are now capturing every detail of an Oxford officer's day. Chief Eric Kellner says now no one will miss what could be key details in a critical moment.
"In my previous career you know we had body cameras for several years and it almost got to the point where officers didn't want to police without the body camera because it does add a level of protection for them," says Kellner.
It's also a safety precaution to the citizens they serve.
Kellner added, "It provides transparency to the public. They know we have cameras on so they know that we're being recorded just like they're being recorded. It helps provide a sense of comfort not only to the officers but the public in general."
Others in the community say they can see the benefits to the camera's transparency.
"There's a record of what's happening. I think it's a really good thing. I think our police here are extremely professional and they do a great job so its sort of a fail safe for them and a fail safe for the citizens. I think its a win-win for everybody," says Tom Costigan a commissioner in the town.
Citizen in the community, Karla Sandobal says, "For the people that live here, I think they are going to feel more safe about it. That makes me feel safe and also for my mom so its really a great idea."
Body cameras may soon be worn by all Maryland Police Officers. The Police Accountability Act requires that all officers wear body cameras before the 2025 deadline.
Keeping an unblinking eye on the community.