SEAFORD, Del. - Randall Larrimore, the Director of the Chesapeake Conservancy, is donating $25,000 to the Oyster House Park project. The plan aims to revitalize the city and bring the community of Seaford together.
Larrimore grew up in Seaford and says he’s anxious to get started.
“Downtown is not as well developed as it was when I was growing up,” he says. “I think by having a park like this and hopefully having a restaurant that would overlook the Nanticoke River, it would just bring people to downtown Seaford and add money to the economy.”
Currently, a flagpole stands at the park in honor of Larrimore’s stepbrother, Doug Smarte, who served in Vietnam. Larrimore says if Seaford decides to invest $150,000 toward this project, he'd be willing to match that investment.
“It's a lot of money for me, but I'd like to leave a legacy that's going to last for generations,” he says. “I'm willing to do that if the city will do their part. I want them to have some skin in the game, which is why I made it a match.”
City Manager Charles Anderson says with this funding and support from the council, the next phase is in close reach.
“For the community, there will be more events here,” he says. “We'll be able to, with the amphitheater, be able to host bands, community events, things like that, so that it means a lot to the community.”
Seaford resident Corey Higdon says getting to work near the scenic park is such a pleasure.
“It'll give us more base for money, salaries, paving roads, litter pick up,” he says. “I mean, just looking to actually get raises, you know, and help us. Plus, getting new people in with different ideas for the area too.”
Anderson says the hope is to begin work by the end of this year.
“The Chesapeake Conservancy is partnering as well,” he says. “We're very appreciative of all their efforts and input on this project as well. Sometime in 2027, I would imagine this design should be coming to fruition.”