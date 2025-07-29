DOVER, DE- An air quality alert was issued in Delaware on Tuesday, July 29, as ozone levels reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.
According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), Delaware is currently in a Code Orange Air Quality Zone, meaning ozone levels are between 101 and 150 on the Air Quality Index.
While experts urge people to limit outdoor activity, stay in air-conditioned spaces, and avoid strenuous exercise, many neighbors who need to be outside say they're doing whatever they can to stay safe.
But some people aren't just feeling the heat—they're feeling the strain on their breathing.
Pat Frailer, a Milford neighbor, says her daily routine of walking her 9-year-old dog Sadie at the park had to be cut short.
"She likes to be in the sunlight. So we just have to be real careful and limit the time we're out."
However, playtime at the park didn't last long for Frailer and Sadie, who both began struggling to breathe just minutes into their walk.
"It's very hot and very difficult breathing. As a senior, I think it's more difficult," Frailer said.
While many say the intense heat has become all too common, others say being outdoors on Tuesday felt different.
Christine Bunker, a dental hygienist in Milford, says she typically spends her lunch breaks walking outside.
"It definitely feels like we're getting hotter summers. Especially within the last month, I'd say it was a very hot July."
However, Bunker says Tuesday's combination of heat and poor air quality made walking nearly impossible.
"My walk is definitely shorter with the heat. It's making me sweat a heck of a lot more. So, yeah, it's definitely affecting my walk."
Experts like Dr. Michel R. Samaha with Milford Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants say days like this can be dangerous—especially for those with underlying health conditions or who fall into sensitive groups.
"They'll feel that the air is heavy. They feel chest tightness. They have wheezing. Sometimes they have more cough, chest congestion."
Dr. Samaha advises people to take precautions and pay attention to how they're feeling, noting that even those without preexisting respiratory conditions can still be impacted by poor air quality.
"Be responsible. Be conscious of your breathing because it will be affected. And if it does, do something about it."
According to DNREC, Tuesday's air quality index reached 101. Officials say conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday, dropping to 77, which would move Delaware into the "moderate" zone.