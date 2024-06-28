OCEAN CITY, Md. -- In 1983, an arsonist set fire to a restaurant on the north end of town. A 24 year old volunteer fire fighter died trying to battle the flames.
David Ball is responsible for the first-degree murder of Jeffrey Dieter, and he is currently serving a life sentence. However, his attorneys have looked to an act passed in Maryland back in 2021 that could lead to Ball's early release.
July 16th, 1983: It was the day a massive fire broke out at the Saute Cafe in Ocean City, and it was the day volunteer firefighter Jeffrey Dieter lost his life.
Ball, who is now 58 and has been in prison for the past 30 years, was 17 when he committed the crime. His attorneys are now citing Maryland's Juvenile Restoration Act, which gives people serving life sentences for crimes committed as a minor a chance for a reduced sentence.
The case was first heard at the Worcester County Circuit Court on Friday, June 21st.
In response to the recent development, the Ocean City Fire Department provided WBOC with the following statement:
“As legal proceedings continue for the individual responsible for the 1983 Saute Cafe arson fire that killed Ocean City Firefighter Jeffrey Dieter, we emphasize that no judicial decision can change the profound loss felt by our department, Jeffrey’s fellow firefighters, and the Dieter family. The pain from this tragic event remains a part of our lives.
Our thoughts are with the Dieter family and all those affected. We honor Jeffrey’s legacy by continuing to serve our community with the same dedication he exemplified.” —— Volunteer Fire Company President Steve Price
The next hearing is scheduled for July 29th. The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office expects there to be a decision then.