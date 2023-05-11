DELAWARE- Two people from Lewes have been charged with sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking of 13 victims.
The U.S. Department of Justice says that a federal grand jury in the District of Delaware returned the indictment charging Clifton Gibbs, 66, and Brooke Waters, 44, both of Lewes.
The indictment alleges that from 2014 through 2020, Gibbs and Waters, recruited, harbored, transported, and compelled nine victims to engage in commercial sex acts under the threat that they would suffer serious harm if they did not comply.
The indictment goes on to say that from 2016 through 2020, Gibbs and Waters obtained the labor and services of six victims under the threat of suffering serious harm if they did not comply.
Finally, the indictment alleges that Gibbs and Waters transported three victims across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual activity.
The sex trafficking charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment. The forced labor charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Interstate transportation for the purposes of criminal sexual activity charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of this case or may have relevant information to share is asked to call the HSI tip line at 866-DHS-2423.