EASTON, Md.- A grand jury on Thursday indicted two people on murder and related charges in connection with a deadly July 3 shooting.
Easton police said the indictment charges 21-year-old Jayln E. Barney with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and two counts of firearm use in a violent crime. The second indicted suspect, Charlene L. Morton, has been charged with first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to first-degree assault, and firearm possession with felony conviction.
Both suspects are being held in the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.
Police said that shortly after 6 p.m. July 3, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue in Easton for a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts until relieved by Talbot County Paramedics. Shortly after being transported to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Center at Easton, the victim, 42-year-old George Barney, of Hurlock, Md., succumbed to his injuries.
Police said an investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between George Barney and his nephew, 21-year-old Jalyn Barney, in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Prospect Avenue.
Investigators said that after the altercation took place, people separated George and Jalyn and after Jalyn got into a vehicle, he fired one shot, striking George. Jalyn left the scene in a vehicle driven by Morton, police said.