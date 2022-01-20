DOVER, Del. - A Paramedic from Lewes, Del. faces a federal charge after prosecutors claim he manufactured and sold fake vaccination cards.
Court documents show The United States Attorney for the District of Delaware charge that David Hodges, a paramedic in Lewes was working at a site in Dover, De. where COVID-19 vaccinations were administered.
According to the court documents, around Feb. 22, 2021, Hodges devised a plan to obtain COVID-19 cards for the purpose of selling them to individuals who were not vaccinated.
Prosecutors allege Hodges first began printing blank cards from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website. Eventually, once he gained access to the administration site in Dover, Hodges stole blank cards from there and falsified the cards for various people.
Hodges event went so far as researching the home address of the buyers in order to fill out legitimate lot numbers for the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in that area, according to the court documents.
Prosecutors claim Hodges generated roughly $1,300 from the sale of fraudulent vaccination cards. For the one count, Hodges faces a maximum penalty of 6 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.