Parents Share Concerns On School Bus Safety In Caroline County

DENTON, Md. - Caroline County parents are asking drivers to pump the brakes.
Parents are saying far too many people are speeding past school buses and they want something done about it.
A concerned parent, Brittany Gross says she see cars speeding past stopped school buses two to three times a week. She and other parents fear everyday that a kid will get hit.
Gross says, "I have 20 videos, since August, with people running the bus. They're going around the buses. No attempts to even stop. Me and my son have almost been hit twice on this road in the matter of the last four months."
Gross says parents have even started to adjust their schedules. "Being a parent myself actually, we have tried to adapt our schedule to where were able to pick up and drop our kids off from school because that's how big of a concern it is for me and my husband."
Superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools Dr. Derek Simmons says they've partnered with the sheriff's office and are looking into placing cameras on their school buses.
But Simmons says drivers should remember: "keep in mind every time they see a big yellow with the lights flashing, there's kids on it and to be really mindful. Don't tailgate. Give them space. If you can't see their mirrors, they can't see you. All those things that we learned in drivers ed still hold true. We just need to remember that they're hauling kids."
Captain James Henning of the Caroline County Sheriff's Department says they encourage community complaints with this issue. He says, "We are community complaint driven when it comes to these types of violations and we deploy units out to those locations accordingly."
The Caroline County Sheriffs Office tells us these violations could lead to a $750 fine and another $250 if the bus has a camera and the violation is caught on tape.
Concerns and worry pile up as some drivers continue to fly by.