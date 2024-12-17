OCEAN CITY, MD - The beach town is phasing out pay-to-park kiosks in favor of an app called ParkMobile.
Nearly all of the kiosks will be removed before the 2025 summer season.
Ocean City's Transportation Manager Robert Shearman Jr. said that in recent years, more visitors have been paying with their phones.
This trend and the cost of replacing older kiosks led to the decision to go digital.
In addition to the app, beach-goers can pay over the phone by calling a number on the ParkMobile signs.
"I want to try it just to see what the customer experience on that is," Shearman said. "I found that very interesting, and that creates a great option for those who might not be as adapted to new technology."
There will be a small number of remaining kiosks in the inlet parking lot.
The town plans to remove them in the following off-season.