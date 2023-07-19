SALISBURY, Md. -- Businesses located next to Peninsula Alternative Health said their parking spots are being snatched up by dispensary customers. Those businesses feel it is leaving their employees and customers with nowhere to park.
One of those businesses, Peninsula Home Care, has taken matters into their own hands. It is planning on installing a gate at their rear parking lot, ensuring anyone who parks in that lot is an employee.
Now, the dispensary, Peninsula Alternative Health, has also taken measures to stop its customers from parking in other lots, adding signage and clearly marking off spots with fences or cones.
Beverly White, Peninsula Home Care's Director of Operations, said the problem began on July 1st, when marijuana became legal for recreational use. Since then, nurses have struggled to pick up necessary supplies.
"When there's an overflow they either can't find a parking space here, they're having to double park in our front or they take some time to just get into the parking in general," said White.
The problem is bad enough, White said Peninsula Home Care has resorted to fast-food like practices.
"There was a Friday where we were almost like a drive-thru," said White. "We were getting bags of supplies together and meeting them on the street just so they could just run by and grab them, so that does delay care."
Even the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has received complaints. Mike Lewis, Wicomico County's Sheriff, shared those concerns at Tuesday's Wicomico County Council meeting.
"They can't get any of their own customers in their parking lot and they've had to hire and employ personal tow truck companies that park across the street and do nothing but tow vehicles for them now," said Lewis.
Part of the problem stems from how close the two buildings are. The other is the name, you have Peninsula Home Care, right next to Peninsula Alternative Health.
The dispensary's warning signs at the front end of their building do tell customers to only park in its lot. One sign reads "Do not park in any of our neighbors lots, you will be towed!", the other reads "Notice: Absolutely no parking next door at Peninsula Home Care, you car will be towed at your expense and you will not be served, please respect our neighbors, thank you."
Curbside spots at the dispensary are also clearly marked with cones, the rear parking lot is lined with a temporary fence and staff are often outside directing traffic.
Still, Peninsula Home Care said they are still seeing unwanted guests, so they have added guest parking passes and installed new signage to their front lot. Peninsula Alternative Health will also be changing to The Apothecarium Dispensary of Salisbury.
WBOC did reach out to Peninsula Alternative Health for comment on the parking story, but they declined to provide one.