PARKSLEY, Va. - A Parksley teen has pleaded guilty to 1st Degree mob-attempted murder and other charges following a 2022 gang-related incident in Northampton County in which the teen shot at a police officer. He was 14 at the time.
Jamarion Lafferty, now 15, pled guilty today in Northampton County Circuit Court to Attempted Murder: 1st Degree/Mob, Attempted Unlawful Bodily Injury, Maliciously Shooting at Vehicle, Reckless Handling of Firearm, Firearm Use in a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm Under 18.
Lafferty was originally going to be tried as an adult due to the severity of crimes after firing upon a car occupied by a Northampton County Sheriff’s Deputy last July. The officer was not injured. Lafferty faced two counts of aggravated attempted first-degree murder of an officer.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton tells WBOC that the trial revealed Lafferty did not know he was firing upon an officer, but rather a rival gang member. The charges against Lafferty were thus adjusted to lesser-degree crimes, and the two counts of attempted first-degree murder of an officer were not prosecuted.
Lafferty could now face a “blended sentence,” according to Thornton, with time served in juvenile detention and review hearings, but also may serve penitentiary time. A pre-sentence report is scheduled for August 14th, according to Northampton Circuit Court case details.
,