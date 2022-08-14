PARSONSBURG, Md.- A fire is under investigation after it caused about $30,000 in damage to a Parsonsburg trailer late Saturday night.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire started inside an 8' by 16' enclosed trailer shortly before 11 p.m., at 7427 Blueberry Ln.
The fire was noticed by a passerby.
It took 25 firefighters from the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Dept. about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in structure damage, and $20,000 to the contents inside the trailer.
The fire also extended into a 20’ by 40’ wood frame storage building causing an additional estimated $40,000 in damage to the structure and contents.
The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780