PARSONSBURG, Md. - A man and his dog are safe after a large house fire erupted in Wicomico County Monday morning.
According to Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Matt Stevens, the Powellville Fire Department was first called to the fire on Wango Road in Parsonsburg around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.
It took about an hour and a half for 45 firefighters from numerous stations from Wicomico and Worcester Counties to control the fire, according to the Deputy Chief Fire Marshal.
Stevens tells WBOC that the sole occupant of the home was able to escape with his dog thanks to working smoke alarms. The Fire Marshal's Office says the man fled the house with his dog after hearing a "pop." A passing driver then notified him of the fire on the outside of the house.
Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical failure at an outlet. Total damage caused by the fire is estimated at $110,000.