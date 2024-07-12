PARSONSBURG, MD - The Maryland State Police have arrested a Parsonsburg man on murder charges after finding a body in a shallow grave in his backyard.
According to State Police, troopers were called to a home on Longridge Road just before 9 p.m. on July 11th by a neighbor reporting an assault. Upon arrival, police met with Jonah Brook Cramer, 45, of Parsonsburg. Initial information and evidence gathered by investigators identified Cramer as the suspect in the assault investigation, according to State Police.
State Troopers and Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputies then searched the property and found the body of a dead woman partially submerged in a shallow grave behind the home, police say.
Authorities arrested Cramer on first and second-degree murder charges as well as first and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center with no bond.
Investigators say the victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, are pending autopsy. No motive has yet been established, according to State Police.