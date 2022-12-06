WICOMICO CO., Md.- A Parsonsburg man will spend over a decade behind bars after he was sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled and dangerous substance in September.
The State's Attorney for Wicomico County says 26-year-old Phillip James Marvel pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a shotgun by a prohibited person and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. The Associate Judge for the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, the Honorable Matthew A. Maciarello, accepted the plea and sentenced Marvel to 35 years in prison with all but 15 years suspended, according to officials.
On May 26, investigators from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Marvel’s home in Parsonsburg, and a car in which he was a passenger. A search of the home found various types of controlled dangerous substances as well as a shotgun and ammunition. A search of the car resulted in the seizure of additional controlled dangerous substances. During a subsequent interview with law enforcement, Marvel admitted to distributing controlled dangerous substances.