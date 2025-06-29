KENT CO., DE - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced there will be quarterly testing of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert system in New Jersey on Tuesday. Although the site is in New Jersey, state officials say the alert may be heard in areas of Kent County, Delaware.
According to DEMA, there are 37 sirens in Delaware located within a 10-mile radius of the nuclear station in New Jersey. The sirens cover an area north of Delaware City, west to Middletown, and south to Woodland Beach (Kent County).
On Tuesday, July 1st, the sirens are expected to sound for about three to five minutes, starting at 7:20pm. There will then be a test message of the Emergency Alert System on local radios.
DEMA says the sirens that are tested are the same ones that are used to alert the public in the event of an actual emergency at either the Salem or Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations.