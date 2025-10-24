SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury and the Maryland State Highway Administration have announced that a section of Snow Hill Road (Route 12) between Robins Avenue and Toadvine Road will be closed for 24 hours beginning Friday evening.
That closure will start at 7 p.m. on October 24 and last through 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 25. Officials say the closure is required for construction of a new traffic circle adjacent to a new housing development, The Village at Snowfield.
A detour will be in place for those 24 hours and will be clearly marked with traffic control signage. Drivers should expect and plan for delays as well as follow all posted detour directions during the planned closure.