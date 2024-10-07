EASTON, MD. - A major detour has closed a portion of Route 662 in Talbot County to allow for the construction of the new University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center. The road closure, which began Monday, will last for several months as part of the project, which includes building the new hospital directly over a section of the busy roadway.
The closure affects Route 662 between Hiner’s Lane and Airport Road, near Route 50 and Easton Airport, and is expected to last for seven months. During this time, tractors and other large equipment will be rerouted onto Route 50 and local backroads, creating challenges for area farmers and drivers who use the road daily.
"We most likely have some piece of ag equipment out there almost every day, but that's not exclusive to us. Other farmers down the road also use it," said Greg Gannon, president of C.H. Gannon & Sons Inc. "Route 50 is not too bad, given the width and size of it, but getting on and off it with traffic lights is more difficult. It's an inconvenience for the traveling public beyond the ag community, but it's something we'll have to work with."
Local farmer Lloyd Gootee expressed concerns about safety on Route 50, noting that the road is frequently used by drivers heading to Ocean City.
"People are in a hurry to get to Ocean City, and a lot of people get hit out there," Gootee said.
While the road closure is temporary, the state plans to construct a new road to replace the current section of Route 662 that will be impacted by the hospital project.
"The new road should be wide enough and adequate, and it won't add much distance. It shouldn’t be much of an inconvenience," Gannon said.
The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health anticipates Route 662 will reopen by May 2025.