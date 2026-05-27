SALISBURY, MD– County officials say a section of Glen Avenue will temporarily closed May 27 and 28 as commencement ceremonies take place at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
The Civic Center will host commencements at the following times:
- James M. Bennett High School from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on May 27
- Mardela High School from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on May 27
- Parkside High School from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on May 28
- Wicomico High School from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. on May 28
Glen Avenue will close between St. Albans Drive and Civic Avenue from 1:30 to 10:30 p.m. on both days for the safety of organizers and attendees, according to a press release.