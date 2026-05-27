ROAD CLOSURES GRAPHIC

SALISBURY, MD– County officials say a section of Glen Avenue will temporarily closed May 27 and 28 as commencement ceremonies take place at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.

The Civic Center will host commencements at the following times:

  • James M. Bennett High School from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on May 27
  • Mardela High School from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on May 27
  • Parkside High School from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on May 28
  • Wicomico High School from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. on May 28

Glen Avenue will close between St. Albans Drive and Civic Avenue from 1:30 to 10:30 p.m. on both days for the safety of organizers and attendees, according to a press release.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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