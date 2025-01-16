WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- It's been a week and a half since the first big snowstorm of the year slammed Delmarva—the frigid temperatures since have not given the roads any chance to thaw out.
About an inch of pure ice sits atop Henry Road near Berlin. It's been that way for nearly two weeks, and Lee Adele-Burchette said she's grown tired of driving over what feels like a frozen-over lake.
"I'm on the roads all night long working and I said just yesterday somebody's going to have a bad accident here because it was nothing but sheets of ice," said Adele-Burchette. "It hasn't thawed at all, if anything, it's gotten worse."
Sure enough, Adele-Burchette was right. On Wednesday night, a car veered off Trappe Road after skidding over a sheet of ice, according to Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli.
No injuries were reported, but the accident is an unfortunate example of how dangerous icy roads can be.
"It's the backroads that are very concerning for us, you want to go below the speed limit and we urge people to not slam on the breaks when they start to slide, because then you lose total control of the vehicle," said Crisafulli.
Kevin Lynch, Superintendent of Worcester County's Roads Divison, said his team is still working to clear the backroads. The issue is that plows just scrape over the ice, and the county is limited by its equipment.
"We're not really set up in-house to spread salt; we only do salt brine, which is a pre-treatment, not a treatment that you do during the storm," said Lynch.
Plus, salt brine becomes ineffective once the temperature drops below 20 degrees. Lynch said the county can spread salt by hand, but it takes much more time and manpower.
"We just got to keep scraping with our plows and hope we can get as much ice up as we can," said Lynch.
Icy roads are still impacting drivers across Worcester County.