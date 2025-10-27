SALISBURY, Md. -- Salisbury is considering abandoning a small stretch of Burton Street to make room for upgrades to the Salisbury Police Department.
The proposal, which went before the City Council on Monday for a first reading, would transfer ownership of the right of way from the city to the Salisbury Police Department and close it off to public access.
City officials tell WBOC the move would allow the department to expand its facilities and add more secure parking for police vehicles and equipment.
The section of Burton Street in question runs directly behind the police department and, according to city leaders, sees little public use.
"It'll be, I think, a non-event for the neighborhood," Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor said.
While the public rarely, if ever, uses the road, police officers often use it as a driveway and overflow parking lot.
Police Chief David Meienschein said the department has outgrown its current space and needs a more secure and weather-protected area for equipment.
"We're really outgrowing these bays that we use," Meinschein said. "This will allow us to expand our footprint, eventually build a building and house that stuff to keep it out of the weather, keep it safe."
The ordinance would mark the first step in the department's long-term expansion plans if approved. A final decision is expected after the City Council's next meeting on Nov. 10.