DOVER, Del. - Indigenous leaders, lawmakers and advocates gathered on the steps of Legislative Hall Tuesday for a peace walk in support of legislation that would create a Delaware Commission on Indigenous Affairs.
Supporters of House Bill 365 say the measure would establish a formal advisory body to elevate Indigenous voices in state government, preserve cultural heritage and strengthen communication between Indigenous communities and policymakers.
The event brought together members of Delaware's Indigenous communities, including leaders from the Lenape and Nanticoke tribes, along with legislators and advocates from across the region.
State Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, the bill's sponsor, said the legislation is about ensuring Indigenous communities are heard and included in conversations that shape the state's future.
"It speaks a lot of a people to feel forgotten, to feel unheard and still never give up on their neighbors," Harris said.
According to supporters, the commission would provide guidance to state leaders on issues affecting Indigenous communities while helping preserve traditions and cultural knowledge for future generations.
Harris said Indigenous communities have valuable perspectives to offer on environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
"They will guide us on things that have been just part of their deep-rooted traditions — care for the earth, care for our waterways, et cetera," Harris said. "Having that voice within our government is going to be huge."
She added that Indigenous knowledge could help inform future policy decisions.
"We see the impact of our failed decisions as those who have colonized their space," Harris said. "For them to be able to say, 'This is how we've done it for generations. This is how we can improve upon the decisions that have broken us.'"
Among those speaking in support of the measure was Chief Robin Christiansen of the Lenape Tribe, who described the proposed commission as a long-overdue recognition of Delaware's Indigenous people.
"How appropriate for the original Delawareans to have their own commission when there have been other commissions for people that flew here?" Christiansen said. "We grew here."
Christiansen said the commission would help honor the contributions of Indigenous communities while preserving their heritage for future generations.
"Recognizing the work and the lives of our ancestors, recognizing the work that we do today in the community," he said. "We are all a vital part of the community, and it certainly will instill the continuation of our heritage for our children in the future."
Supporters say the commission would also provide a platform for Indigenous communities to raise concerns and advocate for issues affecting Native families across the state.
Christiansen expressed hope that state leaders will continue listening to those voices.
"Hopefully the legislature and the governor will recognize the issues that have faced us in the past, face us today, and that our children will face in the future," he said.
House Bill 365 has advanced out of committee and is awaiting consideration by the Delaware House of Representatives and Senate. Lawmakers have until the end of the legislative session on June 30 to take action on the measure.