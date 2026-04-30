ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - A portion of the Eastern Shore Rail Trail project between Melfa and Onley will include features to make travel safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
The Eastern Shore Rail Trail project plans to replace miles of unused railroad tracks with a 50-mile continuous biking and walking trail that will connect communities in both Northampton and Accomack Counties.
Travelers on the trail will be guided past old historic railroad towns on the shore.
"These people are going to come to ride the rail. It might just be for 1 or 2 days on the weekend,” Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Rail Trail Foundation Ron Wolff said. “You can make it a package deal where they can charter a boat to go fishing, go out to the barrier island, antiquing, bird watching or some of our fine restaurants."
That potential economic boost for local businesses is top of mind for the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, according to Director Robert Sabbatini.
"They're going to walk right into a town and eat at a great restaurant, get some great seafood and really get to experience what I think is my favorite, Eastern Shore hospitality,” Sabbatini said.
A pedestrian crossing at Route 13 and Parkway Road is planned near Melfa, right next to the Chamber of Commerce. Sabbatini told WBOC he envisions the Chamber as a hub for travelers on the trail to discover more of what the area has to offer.
Additionally, plans include new right-turn lanes and bus stops at trailheads, including in Onley. Wolff said this was an important provision given the high number of people on the Eastern Shore of Virginia without reliable access to a vehicle.
“All of these Star Transit buses are equipped with bike racks, so people can then load their bike onto the bus, travel that last mile to a final destination,” Wolff said.
This project is being completed in phases. The first section near Cape Charles Wolff is hoped to be completed by mid-summer. Funding for the next three stretches, including the one from Melfa to Onley, has also been secured.