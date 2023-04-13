ST. MICHAELS, Md.- Construction is underway in St. Michaels to help improve pedestrian safety and overall access to the town.
The Maryland Department of Transportation says reconstruction of sidewalks to current ADA standards from Spencer Avenue to Lee Street along with resurfacing Talbot Street will be done. Crews will remove and reset brick pavers consistent with ADA specifications, convert some areas of concrete sidewalk to brick pavers consistent with town standards and construct ADA ramps at intersections.
In April workers will mostly work along southbound Talbot St., between Thompson St. and W. Chew Ave. Existing sidewalk in the area is being replaced with brick pavers and granite curb.
Construction on the project began in the early fall of 2021.
