CHESTERTOWN, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian Tuesday morning.
Police say they were called to the area of Maryland Route 213 and Route 544 just after 6 a.m. on October 15th on reports of a crash. The ensuing investigation revealed a pedestrian was crossing the roadway for unknown reasons when a vehicle struck them, according to police.
The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police say the roadway was closed for about 2 hours Tuesday morning. The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.