Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to North Beach MD, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, and Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&