OCEAN CITY, Md. - Hundreds of people rang in the new year with an icy tradition on the beach in Ocean City Thursday, sprinting into the Atlantic as part of the 32nd annual Penguin Swim.
The fundraiser, held at the Princess Royale, benefits Atlantic General Hospital. Co-chair Caitlin Evans said more than 600 swimmers were pre-registered heading into the late morning, with more continuing to sign up on site.
“Our goal is 120,000, and we are closing in on that goal,” Evans said. “And then we have over 700 swimmers because people are inside registering as we speak.”
Evans said last year’s swim brought in about $110,000, and organizers are aiming higher this time.
“We’re looking to pass that,” she said. “I always am looking to increase the goal and the money raised for our local hospital. And so last year I do think we got to around 110. So we’re shooting for 120 this year.”
As of 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 1, the fundraiser has brought in $131,453.46, which exceeds the original goal by over $11,000.
Evans said the money raised stays local and supports the hospital’s needs.
“It all stays local with Atlantic General Hospital,” she said. “And so all the money raised goes to continue to help our community hospital and the needs that it has here.”
Beyond the fundraising, Evans said the event has grown into a New Year’s Day tradition for families and groups, with some teams returning year after year and others traveling in for the plunge.
“It’s so neat to see,” Evans said. “We have someone that has come from Great Britain to swim. We have families that have done this every single year, since it started.”
Swimmers arrived bundled up in coats, hats and costumes, then lined up on the sand for the run into the water. Evans said air temperatures were in the 30s, and while she did not have an official water temperature, she expected it to feel “very chilly.”
Some participants said the cold is part of the appeal. Patrick Radomski, who said he has taken part for multiple years, described the day as a mix of fun and purpose.
“Just charity, camaraderie and freezing,” Radomski said.
Another pair of swimmers, sisters Janée and Brianna Lefrere, said they came for the experience and the cause. Janée Lefrere said she has done similar plunges in other places, and wanted to make it part of her New Year’s plans in Ocean City. Brianna Lefrere, a former Coast Guard member, said it was her first time doing a plunge without gear designed to keep her warm.
Organizers said the event’s staying power comes from that sense of togetherness.
“I think it’s always great to start your new year surrounded by people that you love and, and a community and a town that you love,” Evans said. “And I think this is a great way to do it here.”
Evans said donations can continue after the plunge, and the event page can be found through TidalHealth’s website by searching for the Penguin Swim.