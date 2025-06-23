DELMARVA. -- When temperatures approach triple digits, it can make it difficult, even dangerous, to be outside. Some people, however, don't have a choice. We spoke with workers who are braving the heat and finding ways to stay cool during the peninsula's first heatwave of the summer.
Our first stop was the Ocean City Fire Department, where Ryan Whittington, the Community and Department Engagement Officer for OCFD, provided us with a few tips on how people can stay safe.
"We have to remind folks that if you're going to stay out in the heat or the sun for a long period of time to make sure that you're hydrated well before you go outside," said Whittington.
He said it's also important to take breaks away from the sun and find a cool, shaded area. If you don't, a heat-related illness becomes all the more likely.
"Red, rosy-colored cheeks, sweating profusely, also getting a headache and blurred vision are the types of things that you want to be very, very cautious with," said Whittington. "When those things start to happen, dial 911 immediately so we can come and help you get cooled down pretty quickly."
Grace Moriarty owns and operates Soul Tide, a beach chair and umbrella rental service in Ocean City. Not only is she out in the sun all day, but she spends most of her time muscling umbrellas into the hot summer sand.
"It's a lot on days where it's super hot," said Moriarty.
So, she makes sure to come prepared.
"I have a cooler, every day, with tons of water, some electrolytes, element packets, tons of food," said Moriarty.
Over in Wicomico County, we caught up with Richard Bunting and his crew from Chesapeake Plumbing and Heating. They were wrapping up their work for the day at a new housing development.
"We try to get in, in the morning as fast as we can to get here and get stuff done before the heat gets here," said Bunting.
If they can't beat the heat, Bunting said the next best option is frequent breaks. Once the heat index reaches 102 degrees, he said they're required to stop working every 45 minutes, find some shade, grab some water, and rest for at least 20-25 minutes.
"Somebody has to do it, we're just those unlucky few," said Bunting. "I mean, I do love my job, but I do not love this heat."
For those looking to escape the sun, the 15th Street Fire Station in Ocean City is one of many cooling stations available across the peninsula.