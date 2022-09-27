GEORGETOWN, De. -- The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end.
According to the Delaware Attorney General, the town council broke the freedom of information act, or FOIA, by providing the Georgetown Historical Society with funding, without going through the proper process. It's why the NAACP and other organizations are asking the state to pursue legal action.
One person we spoke with who lives in Georgetown says she feels like it's given the town a bit of a black eye.
"Well I think it makes us look ridiculous," said Frances Hayes.
Tambara Mizzelle, who's been living in Georgetown for 17 years, doesn't feel as strongly that this has hurt the towns image, but, that's because she feels not everybody is aware of the current situation.
"Yes and no, because a lot of people don’t realize what's going on, if they don’t keep up with the news," said Mizzelle. "But for those of us that do know what it’s all about, it’s not fair, it’s really not fair."
There is still a common ground between people in Georgetown. They feel that this whole conflict has drawn the towns attention away from problems that could be more serious.
"We've got a homeless population that's growing by leaps and bounds, I just feel like the town should be addressing some of those things more so than a controversy over a flag," said Hayes.
Hayes also mentioned recent traffic problems.
"We've got traffic like crazy through here, it's impossible to get anywhere on the roads, the roads are all congested," said Hayes.
It's unclear when this saga will end. What is clear, is the people of Georgetown are sick and tired of this back and forth.
"It has been too long, it should've been taken care of, we have too many other things going on here, right here in Georgetown," said Mizzelle.
A controversial debate that many are hoping ends sooner rather than later.