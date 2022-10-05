SALISBURY, Md. -- After Loretta Lynn's passing, people on Delmarva are looking back fondly at their memories of the country music star. Lynn passed away on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th, 2022. She was 90 years old.
People on Delmarva have posted things to Facebook saying things like 'today's country music has nothing on her' and 'definitely will never be another'. Another woman reminisced about the time she went with her grandfather to the Harrington Fair to see Lynn perform.
We spoke with Mike Hitch of Salisbury, who saw Lynn perform at the old Salisbury Civic Center back in the 1960's, when he was only five or six years old. After the show, he had the opportunity to meet the country star backstage.
"So we go back and there's the band and all the instruments and some of the press were there, and then Loretta Lynn is sitting in this big chair," said Hitch. "I remember her saying 'look at that young man, why don't you come up here and sit on my lap'," said Hitch.
Hitch says he looks back on that day and now considers it a life moment.
"I was sitting in her lap and she's talking to me like how are you doing, how'd you like the show, you know am I going to school, and are you a good boy," said Hitch. "I didn't think much of it."
Now, 56 or 57 years later, Hitch does think of that moment, and there is one thing he remembers the most.
"I'll never forget her voice, she had that real strong country 'twang," said Hitch.
A country music legend, gone, but her influence on country music and on those who crossed paths with her, lives on.