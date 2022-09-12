SALISBURY, Md. -- People in Salisbury are still shaken up after learning that a body was pulled from the drainage pond near the Coventry Square Apartments. The drainage pond sits between the apartment complex and the Aydelotte Commons business park. Firetrucks, Salisbury City Police, and EMS arrived at the pond on Saturday afternoon, retrieving the body shortly after.
Michelle Baker, owner of Michelle's Pretty Paws, the closest business to the pond, says she arrived at work early Saturday morning.
"When I came to work at 7:30 parked in my usual spot, and I noticed again that the pond was empty, and when we noticed the cars we came out, and I guess about seven or eight feet from the shore, we noticed a hump in the water," said Baker.
After the police arrived, Baker figured out what that hump was, and says she felt unnerved by the whole situation.
"It's a little unsettling to have that happen right here so close to my salon," said Baker.
Hannah Crotts, who works next door to Baker, could hardly believe the news.
"I was shocked when I heard because usually it's such a peaceful area," said Crotts. "I've been working here for about a year and a half and I never hear about anything like this happening, it's just really bizarre."
We have reached out to the Salisbury City Police, but they are being tightlipped as they investigate what happened.
A sad situation that has left many unsettled in this Salisbury community.