SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center.
On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
It is the 37th year of the event, where Holly Center residents and staff can ride in the big rigs with Perdue truck drivers. It is held on the first Saturday of December every year to kick off the holiday season.