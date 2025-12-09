POCOMOKE, Md. - Worcester County Commissioner Caryn Abbott has announced a new traffic light planned for installation at the intersection of Stockton Rd and Rt 13 in Pocomoke.
According to Commissioner Abbott, the new light is being installed in response to the number of accidents at the intersection as well as in anticipation for a new WaWa location in the area. Abbott says the permanent light is slated to be installed by the Maryland State Highway Administration in spring of 2026.
“I’ve spent 3 years advocating for this light and I’m happy to say it will happen,” Abbott said in a social media post over the weekend.
The light will reportedly be timed with the traffic light at the nearby Rt 113 and Rt 13 intersection, according to Commissioner Abbott.