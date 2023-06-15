DOVER, Del.- Gun safety and gun rights advocates clashed outside Delaware's Capitol on Thursday, taking sides over permit-to-purchase legislation currently under consideration in the General Assembly.
The legislation, Senate Bill 2, would require individuals to undergo a training program and obtain a permit before purchasing a handgun.
The advocacy group known as "Moms Demand Action" organized a rally Thursday morning, voicing their support for the bill.
They're hoping the permit-to-purchase regulations become law before the legislative session ends on June 30.
"We are really trying to put the pressure on them to show them that this is what Delawareans want," said volunteer leader Mara Gorman.
However, not all Delawareans share the same viewpoint. The opposing side showed up to voice their beliefs that SB2 violates their constitutional rights.
"It's the end of America and Delaware as we know it," shared Paul, a gun rights activist. "They are destroying it, not the people — it's the politicians and special interest groups," he said.
Paul expressed concerns that SB2 would make it difficult for law-abiding citizens to acquire guns while doing nothing to address the issue of illegal firearms.
"The average person facing problems like domestic violence, who needs something to protect themselves, will not be able to get it," he said.
Gorman stated that the controversy only fuels her fire.
"We do this because we passionately care about gun safety, and we don't want to see our neighbors get hurt or shot. We want our schools, places of worship, and public spaces to be safe," she said.
SB2 is currently in the House Appropriations Committee. If it advances, it will proceed to the full House.