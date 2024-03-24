GEORGETOWN, DE — Following yesterday's heavy rain that cleared in the afternoon, folks are left with significant rainfall totals and growing concerns about flooding exacerbated by the wind.
Areas like Georgetown saw 1.89 inches of rain, and others closer to 3 inches like Seaford with 2.75 inches, Cambridge with 2.84 inches, and Dover with 2.76 inches.
Daniel Walls, who moved to Georgetown last year, says he's feeling the brunt of persistent flooding. Retiring to Sussex County with his granddaughter, Walls found himself dealing with unexpected rainfall build up nearly every time it rains.
“They built houses on either side of us, and they’ve graded the other houses above ours and there’s no where for the water to go so it constantly accumulates in our yard," said Walls.
Walls has been trying to make calls to address the problem, but with each rainfall, the situation seems to worsen.
“It’s very stressful, we can’t get any answers – we’ve called numerous places to help us and nobody seems to want to help, or can’t help us, there’s nowhere for the water to go," he added.
For Walls, the impact of the flooding goes beyond inconvenience,
"My granddaughter's $1000 playset was ruined. We had to remove it from here. She has nowhere to play now. We bought her an acre of land for her to play and for us to enjoy, but it’s all underwater."